UTC's Makinde London declares for NBA Draft

By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
With March Madness coming to a close soon, there's not much left for college basketball players this time of year. Except of course declaring for the NBA draft, which is exactly what Chattanooga's very own, Makinde London did Friday.

The 6'10" junior forward from Nashville announced on twitter that he is officially entering his name for the 2018 NBA Draft.

London averaged 13.6 points this season, the second highest on the team, and led the Mocs in rebounds with 6.9 per game. He also set a UTC record this season with three games of at least 20 points and 15 rebounds.

As long as London does not hire an agent, he can still withdraw his name and return for his senior season, but he has to do so by June 11. 

