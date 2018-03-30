CPD searching for beer thieves - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CPD searching for beer thieves

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga Police need your help identifying two thirsty thieves.

The crime happened on March 22 at around 3:00 am. 

CPD said the thieves threatened a cashier at the MAPCO Mart at 8126 East Brainerd Road. They then stole cash and beer.

The first suspect is a black male with a beard. Police described him as around 30-years-old, 6-feet tall and 200 pounds. He wore a red hoodie, blue jeans and a black toboggan.

The second suspect is a black male. Police said he also looked to be around 30-years-old, 5'8" and 200 pounds. He wore a grey hoodie, blue jeans and a black and white hat.

If you know who these individuals are, please call 423-698-2525. You can also submit tips using the Chattanooga Police Department's app.

