CPD searching for beer thieves

Chattanooga Police need your help identifying two thirsty thieves.

The crime happened on March 22 at around 3:00 am.

CPD said the thieves threatened a cashier at the MAPCO Mart at 8126 East Brainerd Road. They then stole cash and beer.

HELP NEEDED identifying these thirsty thieves. On March 22 at approx 3AM they threatened cashier at MapCo Express (8126 E Brainerd Rd) then stole ?? cash & ?? beer. Please call 423-698-2525 w/ info or submit tips thru 'Chattanooga PD Mobile' app. pic.twitter.com/eiTXPz8oNq — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) March 30, 2018

The first suspect is a black male with a beard. Police described him as around 30-years-old, 6-feet tall and 200 pounds. He wore a red hoodie, blue jeans and a black toboggan.

The second suspect is a black male. Police said he also looked to be around 30-years-old, 5'8" and 200 pounds. He wore a grey hoodie, blue jeans and a black and white hat.

If you know who these individuals are, please call 423-698-2525. You can also submit tips using the Chattanooga Police Department's app.