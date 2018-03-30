Usain Bolt tweets The Freeze is ‘too quick for me

ATLANTA – Now that baseball season is officially back, that also means Braves fans’ favorite mid-game entertainment is too: The Freeze.

The Freeze became an overnight sensation last year as he chased down fans during Braves games.

Over the last year, videos of The Freeze giving fans huge head starts and still beating them at SunTrust Park has been shared all over the world. Professional athletes have even commented and turned to social media to marvel at his speed.

Most recently was Usain Bolt.