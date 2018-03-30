TBI releases study on law-enforcement related deaths

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released a study on law enforcement-related deaths in the state.

The report said there were 120 law enforcement-related deaths last year, one of which was in Chattanooga.

A former Hamilton County Jail officer, Daniel Hendrix, was celebrating his birthday with two off-duty officers before Chattanooga Police responded to a disorderly call.

Officials said CPD fired shots when they saw Hendrix with a weapon.