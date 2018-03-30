North Carolina medical center to join Erlanger Health System Sunday

A North Carolina medical center will be joining the Erlanger Health System Sunday.

Murphy Medical Center will become the sixth hospital to join the Chattanooga-based health system. It is also only the second hospital outside of Hamilton County to join.

According to an Erlanger spokesperson, Murphy hospital employees will attend a celebration hosted by Erlanger officials will take place at midnight on Saturday night.

Murphy Medical's name will also become Erlanger Murphy Medical Center on Easter Sunday.

The festivities will continue Monday, April 2, with a hospital-wide picnic where the Murphy staff will officially be welcomed to the Erlanger family.

FACHE, Executive Vice President and COO of Erlanger Health System Robert M. Brooks said:

“We are excited about being part of the Murphy community and look forward to continuing to provide critically needed medical care to those in this service area. We are bringing additional specialists and services to an area that has traditionally struggled to attract some providers in a way that a larger health system can. Physicians want to care for those living in their community and we believe their patients should receive the right care, at the right place, at the right time. It is important to those living in this area that they can be treated within their community, and remain near their homes, families, friends and support groups.”

Erlanger Murphy Medical is a critical access hospital, and by joining the Erlanger Health System, the community will have access to Erlanger's network of providers and specialists.