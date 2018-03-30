CAUGHT IN CAMERA: Cheetah jumps into car during safari - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CAUGHT IN CAMERA: Cheetah jumps into car during safari

By WRCB Staff
In Africa, a group on a safari got a closer than expected look at some cheetahs.

Three cheetahs were hunting when one of them decided to jump onto the hood of the car the group was traveling in.

Another cheetah jumped into the back seat and started sniffing around.

The guide told the other person in the car to slow their breathing and stay as still as possible to keep the animals at ease.

The cheetahs eventually wandered off. 

