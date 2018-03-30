UPDATE: The Tennessee State Senate passed a bill Monday that would repeal and replace emissions testing in 6 counties, including Hamilton.

Senator Bo Watson and Representative Mike Carter told Channel 3 the bill passed with a vote of 29-1.

Some additions were added to the bill, so it will no go back to the house for approval.

If the House passes the bill again, it will go to Governor Haslam. The Environmental Protection Agency must also still approve dropping the test.

Channel 3 will keep you updated on this developing story.

PREVIOUS STORY: Emissions testing could soon be a thing of the past in Tennessee.

The state house of representatives voted to do away with it in six counties that require it, including Hamilton County.

Tuesday, the bill's sponsor, Senator Bo Watson, said he had an amendment to the bill and would present it Tuesday to the senate finance committee.

If the TN Senate approves the bill, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) must still approve dropping the test.

Stay with the WRCB app for updates to this story.

ORIGINAL STORY: A bill to end vehicle emissions testing in Tennessee has cleared another hurdle.

If it becomes law, it could mean the end of the mandatory tests in six counties including Hamilton, Davidson, Rutherford, Wilson, Williamson and Sumner Counties.

Emissions tests are currently required to register or renew vehicles in Tennessee.

It began as a result of the Federal Clean Air Act in 1990 requiring Tennessee to reduce air pollution from vehicles.

Last year, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced the entire state was in compliance with federal air quality standards for particle pollution.

Some lawmakers say that’s why the testing needs to end.