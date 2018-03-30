Bill to end emissions testing in TN clears another hurdle

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released a study on law enforcement-related deaths in the state.More
A North Carolina medical center will be joining the Erlanger Health System Sunday.More
Experts are warning against the unprescribed use of Adderall and stimulant drugs after an autopsy report showed the substances contributed to the death of a University of Tennessee student last month.More
Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More
One local restaurant earned a failing score for restaurant inspectors this week for a variety of infractions. Several others were cited for various food handling problemsMore
Authorities say 63 pit bulls have been rescued from a dogfighting ring in Georgia.More
Channel 3 is learning more about the law that helped Chattanooga authorities charge 54 gang members of the same gang in a roundup.More
A mother and daughter were found dead in a Pikeville home in late November of 2017.More
The Vol community is mourning the loss of a student this morning.More
Trump's representatives say he denies having an affair with Daniels.More
A medical marijuana bill has cleared another panel despite opposition from law enforcement, state health officials and Republican Gov. Bill Haslam.More
Channel 3 spoke with two fathers whose children were playing together in their back yard when the man approached them.More
Trump claims Amazon is paying little to no state and local sales taxes in some places.More
