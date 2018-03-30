Bill to end emissions testing in TN clears another hurdle

A bill to end vehicle emissions testing in Tennessee has cleared another hurdle.

If it becomes law, it could mean the end of the mandatory tests in six counties including Hamilton, Davidson, Rutherford, Wilson, Williamson and Sumner Counties.

Emissions tests are currently required to register or renew vehicles in Tennessee.

It began as a result of the Federal Clean Air Act in 1990 requiring Tennessee to reduce air pollution from vehicles.

Last year, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced the entire state was in compliance with federal air quality standards for particle pollution.

Some lawmakers say that’s why the testing needs to end.

The bill passed the Government Operations Committee. It now heads to the Finance Ways and Means Committee.

