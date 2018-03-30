The 1 bathroom item you need to create the prettiest Easter eggs

Did you know that shaving cream and regular food dye can create gorgeous marbled eggs in no time? Plus, it's a lot of fun!

We love this method to give Easter eggs a pretty and sophisticated look. Shaving cream lets you float the colors in a swirled pattern that creates a sort of tie-dye effect.

Out of shaving cream? Reach for Cool Whip instead. It works just as well, though you may need to be a bit more cautious when you rinse the eggs since it leaves an oily film behind.

This is a perfect last-minute DIY if you have some company under the age of 12, but it's honestly a great project for all ages!

Pro tips: We found that the reds and pinks dye the eggs a lot faster, so allow the greens and blues to sit for a little longer. One hour seems to be the optimal amount of time overall to let them rest on your counter before giving them a bath.

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

Shaving cream (not the gel variety)

Food coloring

Muffin tin

Hard-boiled eggs

Spoon

Toothpicks

WHAT YOU'LL DO:

Fill each muffin tin cup with shaving cream and smooth it out with the back of a spoon. Add 2-3 drops of varying colors to the shaving cream. Swirl colors with a toothpick. Place an egg into each cup, using the spoon to gently coat it with the colored shaving cream. (Food coloring stains, so learn from our mistake and put on gloves if you're tempted to use your hands!) Let eggs sit for one hour.

Next, give them a bath! Gently rinse away shaving cream to reveal a tie-dyed marvel.

Now you're ready to roll. Eggs-tremely easy, right?