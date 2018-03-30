UPDATE: Man escapes Harrison house fire thanks to smoke detector

UPDATE: Firefighters are looking into what sparked a house fire in Harrison.

It happened around 8:45 am Friday on Misty Ridge Drive.

On Friday, the family salvaged what was left of their belongings and also received help from the Red Cross.

Flames and dark smoke were shooting out of the roof of the Harrison home.

Firefighters rushed to get there and immediately used a ladder to address one of the big trouble areas. Other crews on the ground talked about ways they could extinguish the fire quickly.

A captain with the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department described what he saw when he arrived.

"I was the first one here on scene," Captain Casey Jones with the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department said. "Pulled up, had heavy smoke from the roof line and from the back side of the house. Flames were only visible at the back side."

Aside from the roof, much of the damage was inside the home.

Firefighters with protective gear went in through the front door. There were also shattered windows with smoke billowing into the sky.

Firefighters said one safety precaution may have saved the homeowner's life.

"They did advise that he was asleep and heard his smoke detectors go off," Capt. Jones said.

He managed to get out safely. It's a reason why firefighters say smoke detectors are so important.

So far, firefighters aren't sure what started the fire.

