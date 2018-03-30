UPDATE: Man escapes Harrison house fire thanks to smoke detector - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Man escapes Harrison house fire thanks to smoke detector

By Kerry French, Producer
Updated By Cameron Taylor, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
HARRISON, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Firefighters are looking into what sparked a house fire in Harrison.

It happened around 8:45 am Friday on Misty Ridge Drive.

On Friday, the family salvaged what was left of their belongings and also received help from the Red Cross.

Flames and dark smoke were shooting out of the roof of the Harrison home.

Firefighters rushed to get there and immediately used a ladder to address one of the big trouble areas. Other crews on the ground talked about ways they could extinguish the fire quickly.

A captain with the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department described what he saw when he arrived.

"I was the first one here on scene," Captain Casey Jones with the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department said. "Pulled up, had heavy smoke from the roof line and from the back side of the house. Flames were only visible at the back side."

Aside from the roof, much of the damage was inside the home.

Firefighters with protective gear went in through the front door. There were also shattered windows with smoke billowing into the sky.

Firefighters said one safety precaution may have saved the homeowner's life.

"They did advise that he was asleep and heard his smoke detectors go off," Capt. Jones said.

He managed to get out safely. It's a reason why firefighters say smoke detectors are so important.

So far, firefighters aren't sure what started the fire.

PREVIOUS STORY: Highway 58 VFD crews responded to a house fire in the 9100 hundred block of Misty Ridge Drive, around 8:45 this morning.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff dispatcher, all of the occupants made it out of the house safely.

There were no other reported injuries.

The extent of damage to the home has not yet been determined, but firefighters cut a vent hole in the roof during the course of their work.

This is a developing story and will be updated on air and online.

