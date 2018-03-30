UPDATE: House fire in Harrison contained, no injuries reported

UPDATE: Highway 58 VFD crews responded to a house fire in the 9100 hundred block of Misty Ridge Drive, around 8:45 this morning.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff dispatcher, all of the occupants made it out of the house safely.

There were no other reported injuries.

The extent of damage to the home has not yet been determined, but firefighters cut a vent hole in the roof during the course of their work.

This is a developing story and will be updated on air and online.