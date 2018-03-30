Halogen light bulbs recalled because they may shatter - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Halogen light bulbs recalled because they may shatter

By NBC News

HEB stores are recalling halogen light bulbs that could shatter while in use and cause cuts or fires.

There have been 14 reports of light bulbs shattering while in a lamp or light fixture. One consumer had a cut on his hand and another had a burn to his hand and cuts on his foot.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves GTC halogen light bulbs sold in packages of two or four bulbs. The bulbs were 25 watt, 40 watt, 60 watt, 75 watt or 100 watt bulbs in either clear or soft white colors. 

The tops of the bulbs read "GTC" along with the wattage and lumens values.

The bulbs come in blue and red cardboard boxes that read "GTC Natural Light" and have the following UPC codes printed on the package:

Product Name UPC
GTC A19 HAL 60W 1500HR SW 4PK 4122043932
GTC A19 HAL 75W 1500HR SW 4PK 4122065268
GTC A19 HAL 100W 1500HR SW 4PK 4122017409
GTC A19 HAL 60W 1500HR CLR 4PK 4122017463
GTC A19 HAL 75W 1500HR CLR 4PK 4122017576
GTC A19 HAL 100W 1500HR CL 4PK 4122065608
GTC A19 HAL 40W 1500HR CLR 2P 4122084562
GTC A19 HAL 60W 1500HR CLR 2P 4122029652
GTC A19 HAL 75W 1500HR CLR 2PK 4122029783
GTC A19 HAL 100W 1500HR CL 2PK 4122065177
GTC A19 HAL 25W 1500HR SW 2PK 4122030062
GTC A19 HAL 40W 1500HR SW 2PK 4122017464
GTC A19 HAL 60W 1500HR SW 2PK 4122017397
GTC A19 HAL 75W 1500HR SW 2PK 4122065271
GTC A19 HAL 100W 1500HR SW 2PK 4122017418

The bulbs have been sold at HEB stores in Texas and online from August 2015 to December 2017.

Customers should stop using the bulbs immediately and return them to HEB for a full refund.

