California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

LOS ANGELES (AP) - If a state court ruling stands, Starbucks and other coffee sellers doing business in California will have to add cancer warning labels.

A judge in Los Angeles ruled that coffee sellers had failed to show that the threat from the chemical compound acrylamide produced in the roasting process was insignificant.

The coffee industry contends the amount of the chemical present is at harmless levels. It also argued coffee was good for the body. The coffee industry had claimed the chemical should be exempt from the law because it results naturally from the cooking process that makes beans flavorful.

The ruling came despite eased concerns in recent years about the possible dangers of coffee, with some studies finding health benefits.

The lawsuit that prompted the ruling has been brewing for eight years.