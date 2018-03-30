63 pit bulls seized from suspected Georgia dogfighting ring - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

63 pit bulls seized from suspected Georgia dogfighting ring

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

EASTMAN, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say 63 pit bulls have been rescued from a dogfighting ring in Georgia.

Assistant District Attorney Chris Gordon tells news outlets that a March 17 traffic stop during which a bloodied dog was discovered yielded a search warrant for a Dodge County property, resulting in a raid.

Seven people were arrested on dogfighting charges. Three firearms, marijuana and cocaine were also seized.

Court documents say authorities found a dogfighting pit, training equipment and dogs staked out with heavy chains without food or water.

The dogs are in the care of veterinarians.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.