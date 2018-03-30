Tennessee Library for the Blind gets new name

The Tennessee Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped has a new name.

A news release from the secretary of state's office says the name change to the Tennessee Library for Accessible Books and Media became official earlier this month.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett said the new name focuses on serving patrons without using outdated language to define them solely by their disabilities.

The library has more than 150,000 recorded, large print and braille materials for Tennessee residents who cannot use standard print materials due to a visual or physical disability.

The library is located within the Tennessee State Library and Archives in downtown Nashville. Both will move to a new facility nearby in Nashville in late 2019.