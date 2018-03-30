UPDATE: Community workshop for "National Stop the Bleed" Day held in Dalton

UPDATE: Whitfield County residents learned Saturday what to do if someone is shot or severely hurt until help can arrive.

The Dalton Police Department and Whitfield County Emergency Management Agency taught these lessons at a workshop called “Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events." The workshop was held in correlation with National Stop the Bleed Day.

First responders said the lessons taught to participants could save a life.

Participants learned that applying pressure with your hands or a bandage are just a couple of ways to stop someone from bleeding. Another option is a tourniquet.

Whitfield County Emergency Management Coordinator Amy Ramsey said, "the people who are around you, even yourself, you're going to be the first first responder there. You're already there. The seconds after it happens knowing what to do can mean the difference between life and death for somebody."

Ramsey helped teach these lessons to individuals attending the class.

Ramsey and Dalton Police officers are taking it one step further by teaching residents what to do if there's an active shooter situation.

"Today's society we live in, we have to be prepared for active shooters, so we're teaching you steps you can take to protect yourself," Ramsey explained.

The two types of training go hand in hand. Ramsey said schools already know what to do in a situation like this, but it's the first time residents are getting a chance to learn these skills.

From hands-on training to time in the classroom, dozens spent three hours in a session with the Dalton Police Department Saturday.

First responders hope these community members never have to use the lessons they learned, but if they do, they'll be prepared.

"Practice it until you feel comfortable that you could go out in the real world and if it happened today, tomorrow that you could apply those skills," Ramsey added.

First responders encourage everyone to attend sessions like the two held Saturday in Dalton.

To learn more about National Stop the Bleed Day, visit the Department of Homeland Security's website .

If you are interested in attending a class, you can find times and locations on the American College of Surgeons' website .

