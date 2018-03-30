UPDATE: Community workshop for "National Stop the Bleed" Day held in Dalton

At a board meeting on March 28, Superintendent Tim Scott, Director of Operations Rusty Lount and Chief Financial Officer Theresa Perry presented safety recommendations.More
At a board meeting on March 28, Superintendent Tim Scott, Director of Operations Rusty Lount and Chief Financial Officer Theresa Perry presented safety recommendations.More
A 5-year-old Ooltewah boy is in a battle for his life, but it doesn't get him down.More
A 5-year-old Ooltewah boy is in a battle for his life, but it doesn't get him down.More
Kids are still dying from the flu even as fewer people are getting sick at what appears to be the tail end of this brutal season.More
Kids are still dying from the flu even as fewer people are getting sick at what appears to be the tail end of this brutal season.More
Easter is Sunday, filled with special church services (many at sunrise) marking the day.More
Easter is Sunday, filled with special church services (many at sunrise) marking the day.More
Anchor/Reporter Natalie Potts and her husband Johannes Wagner announced that their baby girl has enter the world.More
Anchor/Reporter Natalie Potts and her husband Johannes Wagner announced that their baby girl has enter the world.More
A death investigation is underway in East Ridge.More
A death investigation is underway in East Ridge.More
Single tickets to HAMILTON go on sale Sunday, April 8 at 10 am, as one of the nation's hottest Broadway plays in recent memory comes to the Fox Theatre.More
Single tickets to HAMILTON go on sale Sunday, April 8 at 10 am, as one of the nation's hottest Broadway plays in recent memory comes to the Fox Theatre.More
A long-time Nashville pastor has been arrested after being indicted on sexual battery charges, according to police.More
A long-time Nashville pastor has been arrested after being indicted on sexual battery charges, according to police.More
Channel 3 is learning more about the law that helped Chattanooga authorities charge 54 gang members of the same gang in a roundup.More
Channel 3 is learning more about the law that helped Chattanooga authorities charge 54 gang members of the same gang in a roundup.More
Wingert was hospitalized after getting hit with a foul ball in the 7th inning.More
Wingert was hospitalized after getting hit with a foul ball in the 7th inning.More
Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More
Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More
A New York judge accused of breaking into a neighbor's home to steal her worn underpants pleaded not guilty Friday to a felony burglary charge.More
A New York judge accused of breaking into a neighbor's home to steal her worn underpants pleaded not guilty Friday to a felony burglary charge.More