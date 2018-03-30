Community workshop for "National Stop the Bleed" Day to be held in Dalton

Would you know what to do if a loved one, friend, or co-worker were injured in a shooting or any other type of injury that causes severe bleeding

March 31st is National Stop The Bleed Day and the Dalton Police Department and the Whitfield County Emergency Management Agency are co-hosting a workshop called “Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events”.

The event is open to the public. Participants will learn how to stop the bleeding from severe injuries until help can arrive. Instructors will also give some basic directions on how to respond in active shooter situations.

Two 3 hour sessions are being offered Saturday, March 31st, one in the morning from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm, and one in the afternoon from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm.

The sessions last three hours each and will be held at the Police Services Center at 301 Jones Street.

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis and you can sign up at these links:

MORNING SESSION: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/March31Morning.

AFTERNOON SESSION: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/March31Afternoon.