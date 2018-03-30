Resurfacing at Camp Jordan to begin

Beginning Friday, March 30th, construction crews will begin resurfacing the new entrance into Camp Jordan Parkway. The resurfacing will begin with the south-bound lanes which is the Bass Pro Shops side.

The traffic will then be shifted over to the new travel lanes Monday, April 2, 2018. This operation will allow full depth construction of the existing lanes on the Chick-fil-A side of Camp Jordan Parkway. This project is tentative, weather permitting.