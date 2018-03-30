Sunshine returns Friday

Good Morning,

After a cloudy week, and still a few low clouds this morning, expect afternoon sunshine today! It will be cooler in the low 60s. The wind will pick up by afternoon with a northwest breeze of 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph through 6PM. Tonight will turn cooler dropping close to 40.

The weekend looks to be mainly dry with mostly sunny sky on Saturday with highs in the middle 60s. It looks a tad warmer for Sunday with some areas hitting 70. There is a small rain chance for counties in middle and north Tennessee in the afternoon, but it looks great for Easter egg hunting the morning! A little cool in the 40s for the little guys early on Sunday.

Next week brings small rain chances Monday and Tuesday with a better rain chance increasing Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Monday and Tuesday look to be our milder days with highs in the mid 70s! Preliminary looking ahead, NEXT weekend looks to be cooler with possibly a few mornings dipping to the low 30s.

