Chattanooga police looking for man accused of flashing children

Parents are concerned that a man who exposed himself to children is still on the streets.

It happened Thursday evening in the 3000 block of 13th Avenue.

Channel 3 spoke with two fathers whose children were playing together in their back yard when the man approached them.

The fathers did not feel comfortable going on camera.

These parents from the East Lake Community say the neighborhood is typically quiet and for the most part everyone knows each other.

The fathers say the children who saw the exposed man went inside to explain what happened.

They say having their children experience something like this was tragic and upsetting, but they are encouraging other parents to "be wise, vigilant and to keep their eyes open."

Other members of the community have also been alerted. The parents say they have a group email to keep each other informed.

The fathers say having conversations with their children about situations like this helped their kids know how to respond and get help.

One father says the parents came together to compare notes to get a description of the suspect.

Chattanooga police have confirmed he is a white male in his 30's, possibly clean shaven with dark, brownish, orange hair.

He is believed to be driving a newer model black Chevy pickup with a Georgia tag.

If you have any information about this case, please call Chattanooga police at 423-698-2525.

