UPDATE: Mountain Creek Road apartment fire third kitchen fire in under 24 hours

UPDATE: A kitchen fire forced a family of four out of their apartment. It happened at the Rise at Signal Mountain apartment complex on Mountain Creek Road.

This is the third kitchen fire Chattanooga firefighters have responded to since 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Two adults and two children lived in the apartment. We're told a mother and a young child were inside when the fire sparked. They made out safe with no injures, but firefighters say this could have been a lot worse.

"Fire damage; one kitchen in one unit and all of the other units were basically spared any fire damage so the firefighters and their aggressive attack saved a lot of property," said Chattanooga Fire Department Spokesperson, Bruce Garner.

A handful of fire trucks lined the entrance of this apartment complex on mountain creek road. With the entrance blocked, tenants gathered across the street waiting for answers.

"There was some light smoke showing; confirming that there might have been a real fire," said Garner.

Firefighters ruled the fire an accident. They say a rice grinder malfunctioned and caught fire. The flames quickly spread to countertop and kitchen walls.

"The first firefighters here went inside the apartment unit found the fire in the kitchen and knocked it out in roughly 10 minutes," said Garner. "There’s a fair amount of damage in that particular unit in the kitchen, but what’s really good about this is the firefighters contained the fire to the kitchen and that one unit. The apartment complex told us they will find an alternate place for them to stay right here in the apartment complex."

ORIGINAL STORY: Chattanooga firefighters are trying to figure out what caused a fire at a Mountain Creek Road apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

It's happened at Rise at Signal Mountain (formerly Mountain Brook Apartments) and was reported shortly after 4:00 p.m.

Fire department spokesman Bruce Garner says firefighters kept the fire to one unit, saving nine others.

Wrapping up a fire at The Rise apts on Mtn Creek Rd. Fire's out. Contained to 1 unit, saving 9 others. No injuries. 2 adults & 2 kids displaced. Cause under investigation. #ChattFire

No one was injured; however, Garner says the fire left two adults and two kids homeless.

The response from fire crews is caused traffic to build on Mountain Creek Road, as one lane of the road was closed. All lanes have since reopened.

UPDATE: Both lanes of Mountain Creek Road are now back open. Fire and police remain on scene at an apt fire.

The fire was caused by a rice grinder and will be ruled as accidental.

