UPDATE: Mountain Creek Road apartment fire leaves four homeless

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga firefighters are trying to figure out what caused a fire at a Mountain Creek Road apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

It's happened at Rise at Signal Mountain and was reported shortly after 4:00 p.m.

Fire department spokesman Bruce Garner says firefighters kept the fire to one unit, saving nine others.

No one was injured; however, Garner says the fire left two adults and two kids homeless.

The response from fire crews is caused traffic to build on Mountain Creek Road, as one lane of the road was closed. All lanes have since reopened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

