UPDATE: Mountain Creek Road apartment fire leaves four homeless

Chattanooga firefighters are trying to figure out what caused a fire at a Mountain Creek Road apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

It's happened at Rise at Signal Mountain and was reported shortly after 4:00 p.m.

Fire department spokesman Bruce Garner says firefighters kept the fire to one unit, saving nine others.

Wrapping up a fire at The Rise apts on Mtn Creek Rd. Fire’s out. Contained to 1 unit, saving 9 others. No injuries. 2 adults & 2 kids displaced. Cause under investigation. #ChattFire pic.twitter.com/2c5dwcmZ8N — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) March 29, 2018

No one was injured; however, Garner says the fire left two adults and two kids homeless.

The response from fire crews is caused traffic to build on Mountain Creek Road, as one lane of the road was closed. All lanes have since reopened.

UPDATE: Both lanes of Mountain Creek Road are now back open. Fire and police remain on scene at an apt fire. @WRCB @WRCBtraffic pic.twitter.com/ynXvbKaEoT — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) March 29, 2018

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.