Local doctor gives tips for fighting seasonal allergies

Spring is in the air, which means warmer temperatures and longer days are here.

The flu season is even winding down, but for some the season of misery is just beginning.

Allergy season is here.

Susan Raschal, Covenant Allergy says, "So what happens in the spring besides all the great weather and the wonderful flowers is we have pollen which is great for allergist, but not for pollen sufferers."

If you suffer from allergies, you're not alone, especially in this area.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seasonal allergies are a leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S., with a reported 50 million Americans suffering every year.

Right now Dr. Raschal says tree pollen is the main culprit.

Dr. Susan Raschal says, "Which usually occurs during February, March, April, and May, grass pollen then picks up after May, June, July, August and frequently right into September."

When it comes to treatment you can always try over the counter medications, but there are three common forms of long term treatment.

Allergy shots are the most common.

The second option: Dr. Raschal says, "One is called sublingual drops that dissolve into the mucus membrane and they are made up of the very things you are allergic to."

And the third long term treatment option: "The third is a dissolving tablet, there are four different types of dissolving tablets," says Dr. Raschal.

Every year people ask how to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and a cold.

Allergies usually cause sneezing, itchy, watery eyes, and a runny nose. A cold on the other hand might come with muscle aches, pains and nausea.

And just a reminder, if you suffer from spring allergies, as much us you might want to enjoy the breeze, make sure to keep the windows closed in your house and car to prevent pollen from blowing in.

