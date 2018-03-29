Knoxville's 'drinking and dancing' ordinance abolished

Having a drink and dancing at the same time is now legal in the city of Knoxville.

You probably didn't know it wasn't before.

The City Council amended an ordinance Tuesday night that prohibiting dancing while holding an alcoholic beverage.

The ordinance dates back to the 1960s, and required businesses to get a special "with dancing" beer permit.

The rule was seldom enforced, but applicants for alcohol permits had to pass inspections of the size of their dance floor and its distance from the serving area.

The move to repeal the ordinance started after Director of Communications Jesse Mayshark mentioned its existence in a recent conversation with Mayor Madeline Rogero.

Mayshark said the mayor asked him if the city has any restrictions on rooftop bars. There aren't, but the question reminded Mayshark of the dancing and drinking ordinance.

"It made us sound like the town in 'Footloose,'" Mayshark said.