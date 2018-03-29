Cheeburger Cheeburger owner "wants litigation to come to an end" a year after collapse

Thursday marks one year since the Cheeburger Cheeburger building partially collapsed in downtown Chattanooga.

The property on Market Street is still sitting empty.

A lot of people are wondering what’s next and what is the status of the lawsuits?

Channel 3 checked with Hamilton County Circuit Court and no settlement has been reached in the case. Lawsuits were filed by the building owner and the restaurant owner last year. They focus on what led to the collapse and who is responsible.

Cheeburger Cheeburger was a popular downtown restaurant. The building was also home to Chattanooga Ghost Tours and the V on Market Wedding Venue.

A few weeks after the collapse, crews tore down the rest of the building. The city said it was a safety issue.

Last fall, Channel 3 learned an application had been filed to turn the property into a parking lot. A few days later, the application was withdrawn.

There’s now a new fence blocking the site at 138 Market Street. City officials say it’s there to secure the area and keep the public out of the space but nothing is going up there at the moment.

The land is prime real estate in downtown Chattanooga. The last time it sold was in 1972 for just $50,000.

Channel 3 contacted the Charlie Eich, owner of Cheeburger Cheeburger. He says he “wants litigation to come to an end.” Eich tells us he’s also opening a new restaurant in July called River Drifters on Suck Creek Road.