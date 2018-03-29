Grants available for dog parks in Tennessee - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Grants available for dog parks in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE (AP) - Tennessee communities of all sizes can now apply for grants to build or improve dog parks in their areas.

State officials say The Boyd Foundation is taking applications for a Dog Park Dash Grant of up to $25,000 to build or improve dog parks in their community. One community will win $100,000 for being the most actively engaged in making Tennessee the most pet-friendly state.

Over the next three years, the foundation will award $3 million in total grants for the building and enhancement of dog parks.

The deadline for this year's application is June 20. Communities can apply online here.

