Fort O police searching for two men in connection with shoplifting

By WRCB Staff
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA (WRCB) -

Police in Fort Oglethorpe are asking for the public's help in identifying two men as part of their investigation of a shoplifting incident.

The shoplifting took place Monday, March 26 about 6:00pm at the Walmart in Fort O.

Police ask if you have any information about these men to contact FOPD Sgt. Mike Goolsby at 706-866-2512.

