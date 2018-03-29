The story behind the new Wilcox Tunnel murals - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

The story behind the new Wilcox Tunnel murals

Posted: Updated:
By Michelle Heron, Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A team of local and national artists have been busy painting murals on the Wilcox Tunnel. 

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke toured the murals Thursday morning. 

They aren't finished just yet but the $75,000 project is taking shape. 

Greta McLain sees the light at the end of the tunnel and if you ask her, it looks bright. 

"There's so many positive things happening and good people living here and good work happening, how do we lift up those stories?" the artist with Green Space Murals said. 

With each stroke of the brush, McLain highlights a story rooted in the east Chattanooga community. 

The faces featured are those of neighbors. 

The artist, from Minneapolis, is using a number of techniques aimed to catch your eye from afar whether you live here or use the Wilcox Tunnel passing through. 

"We come here, we get to paint, we get to work with people and then we leave, and the most important thing is people feel like they see themselves in this work and they have that moment of remembering making it," she added. 

This is a project local artists Alex Paul Loza and Mercedes Llanos will always remember.

For Loza, it's a project that has helped him expand his craft. 

"For me, I've always done direct on the wall, and I've heard of other artists doing this and I wasn't quite sure how it would work," he said. 

Loza helped children from the community paint the murals under layer on canvas. 

They then used something called a parachute technique to apply the mural in sections. 

"The kids that are painted are local kids from this community. So that was the beauty of seeing them and their parents and family coming on that day to paint," he said. 

McLain hopes the relationships created around this project will help make this area a brighter place. 

"So they've been touched by so many hands, even the ones that are up really high, that no one is allowed to get on the lift to go touch that, they were able to paint that. So this is truly community made," she said. 

The tunnel is set to reopen next Friday. 

The project was funded by the Footprint Foundation, the Benwood  Foundation and the city of Chattanooga. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    Thursday, March 29 2018 2:36 PM EDT2018-03-29 18:36:22 GMT
    (Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...(Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More

  • Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Thursday, March 29 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-29 18:33:49 GMT
    ( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More

  • Dentist group puts teeth in push to curb opioid painkillers

    Dentist group puts teeth in push to curb opioid painkillers

    Thursday, March 29 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-29 18:33:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File). FILE - This Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. American Dental Association on Monday, March 26, 2018, said it is pressing for seven-day prescription ...(AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File). FILE - This Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. American Dental Association on Monday, March 26, 2018, said it is pressing for seven-day prescription ...
    American Dental Association wants dentists to cut back on prescribing opioid painkillers.More
    American Dental Association wants dentists to cut back on prescribing opioid painkillers.More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.