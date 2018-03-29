The story behind the new Wilcox Tunnel murals

Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12, for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More
The Vol community is mourning the loss of a student this morning.More
Police have taken multiple boxes out of the Tennessee Georgia Tire & Service Center on Rossville Boulevard Wednesday.More
More than four dozen Athens Park Bloods gang members have been arrested in a racketeering sting.More
Michael Desean White was arrested and charged in o a 2016 murder case where 11-year-old Tatiyana Coates and 15-year-old Daveon Coates were both found shot to death.More
The woman could face life in prison in the fatal beating of her 2-year-old son to death after he wet his bed.More
A medical marijuana bill has cleared another panel despite opposition from law enforcement, state health officials and Republican Gov. Bill Haslam.More
Chattanooga Police dispatch confirms a suspect is in custody after a search. An assault was called in around 2:15 a.m. Thursday morning near the Speedway on east 3rd street.More
The very polite young man stuck his head under the stall door, asking the man (who's a bit busy, given the circumstances) to hold him so he can wash his hands.More
HCSO PIO Matt Lea says deputies were called to 12000 block of Eldridge Road for a report of a person shot at around 1:00 pm Tuesday.More
