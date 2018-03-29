Florida teen accused of threatening Fort Payne school with shooting

A Florida teenager is accused of threatening a school shooting in Alabama.

Fort Payne Police Chief Randy Bynum tells news outlets that 19-year-old Anthony Kessler made the threat against Fort Payne High School on March 5. The FBI and the Lee County, Florida Sheriff's Office announced Kessler was arrested on Tuesday at a restaurant in Fort Myers.

Records say the Lehigh Acres man is jailed in Lee County on a warrant from DeKalb County, Alabama charging him with making a threat against a school. He was arrested as an out-of-state fugitive from justice. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

"We take every threat seriously," said Eric W. Sporre, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Tampa Division. "The FBI Tampa Field Office continues to work with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners in assessing any and all threats."

Kessler has been in and out of child services throughout his life, according to Kessler's uncle.

The uncle also said that his nephew moved in with him the past few weeks because the teen was homeless in Alabama.

The teen's uncle also said the FBI came to his home and took a computer.

Authorities have not released information about a motive for the threat.

Lehigh Acres, Florida is more than 700 miles (1,000 kilometers) from Fort Payne, Alabama.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.