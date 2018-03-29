Boy crawls into stranger’s bathroom stall to ask for help washin - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Boy crawls into stranger’s bathroom stall to ask for help washing his hands

By TODAY Show

A video of a little boy asking a stranger for help washing his hands in a Chick-Fil-A restroom is going viral, with over 10 million views.

The very polite young man stuck his head under the stall door, asking the man (who's a bit busy, given the circumstances) to hold him so he can wash his hands. The child even asks for the man's name, which is Andrew.

Andrew, who appears to be a bit stunned by his new friend's appearance, suggests the young lad find his mom to help him with his hand-washing chores.

The kid then exits the stall, leaving the door unlocked (which is every public restroom user's nightmare).

Making the story even better, Andrew posted the video to Twitter, and the kid's dad responded, apologizing for the intrusion.

