WATCH LIVE: NASA astronauts spacewalk outside International Space Station

NASA astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold are conducting an hours-long spacewalk at the International Space Station today. And you can catch all the action live here.

The planned 6.5-hour spacewalk began at 9:33 a.m. EDT, about an hour behind schedule. The start time was pushed back after leak checks with Feustel's spacesuit took longer than expected, but NASA said the two spaceflyers should still have enough time to complete all the tasks slated for today's spacewalk.

Feustel and Arnold arrived at the ISS on March 23 and will return to Earth in five months. They launched on a Russian-built rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The astronauts will perform renovations to the ISS, including installing wireless communications equipment, swapping out high-definition video cameras, and removing aging hoses from a cooling component.

Today's excursion will be the fourth spacewalk of the year so far, and will be the 209th spacewalk at the International Space Station since the orbital outpost was launched in 1998.