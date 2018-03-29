WATCH LIVE: NASA astronauts spacewalk outside International Space Station

NASA astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold will exit the International Space Station and take a spacewalk to complete necessary repairs on the station's exterior.More
Congress is already considering legislation on the issue of how to tax internet purchases.More
Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12, for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More
More than four dozen Athens Park Bloods gang members have been arrested in a racketeering sting.More
The Vol community is mourning the loss of a student this morning.More
Police have taken multiple boxes out of the Tennessee Georgia Tire & Service Center on Rossville Boulevard Wednesday.More
Michael Desean White was arrested and charged in o a 2016 murder case where 11-year-old Tatiyana Coates and 15-year-old Daveon Coates were both found shot to death.More
Chattanooga Police dispatch confirms a suspect is in custody after a search. An assault was called in around 2:15 a.m. Thursday morning near the Speedway on east 3rd street.More
The thefts have been happening on and off since the beginning of the month. Neighbors say they're fed up, offering a $1,000 reward for the arrest of the person responsible.More
HCSO PIO Matt Lea says deputies were called to 12000 block of Eldridge Road for a report of a person shot at around 1:00 pm Tuesday.More
A medical marijuana bill has cleared another panel despite opposition from law enforcement, state health officials and Republican Gov. Bill Haslam.More
It happens only once, an explosion of pollen every spring.More
