Clean dishes stored on dirty dishes and dirty floors fail one local eatery

By Brian Didlake, Producer
This week, one local restaurant earned a failing score for restaurant inspectors this week for a variety of infractions. Several others were cited for various food handling problems, but 13 restaurants earned perfect scores.

Failing this week, the Waffle House at I-24 & US-11 rated a 67 for reasons including clean dishes that were stored on dirty dishes, a build-up of food debris on floors behind and under equipment, cleaning products that were stored too close to food, stored foods that were not labeled or kept at proper temperatures and employees using broom to remove water from a walk-in cooler without properly sanitizing.

At Tracks End, 3435 Amnicola Highway, inspectors gave them an 82 for food on the hot bar not at proper temperatures, a styrofoam container stored below counter over an open container, cleaning cloths were found badly soiled. Corrected to 97.

The Maple Street Biscuit Company at 2114 Gunbarrel Road rated a score of 85 for unlabeled chemical bottle stored in kitchen, potatoes were not being held properly/at the correct temperature and the person in charge not familiar with employee health policy. 
 
At Sunshine House, 1010 Gadd Road, got a score of 85 for single use cups being stored on the floor, badly dented can of pineapple on a shelf and the inside of the refrigerator was dirty. Corrected to 95.

Other Hamilton County restaurants

  • 87 Krystal 2304 E. 23rd Street
  • 88 Juice Bar 502 N. Market Street
  • 89 Crust Pizza 3211 S. Broad Street
  • 91 The Ice Cream Show 105 Walnut Street
  • 91 Waffle House 3805 Cummings Highway
  • 92 Hardee's 2310 E. 23rd Street
  • 92 Dorato Restaurant 801 Pine Street
  • 93 Taziki's 432 Market Street
  • 95 Rafael's 5032 Ooltewah Ringgold Road
  • 95 Krystal 621 Signal Mountain Road
  • 95 Bone's 7601 East Brainerd Road
  • 96 Fortune House 1210 Taft Highway
  • 96 IHOP 5814 Brainerd Road
  • 97 Sitar Indian Restaurant 200 Market Street
  • 97 Famous Daves 2122 Gunbarrel Road
  • 97 Boathouse Grill 1011 Riverside Drive
  • 97 Little Caesar's 5510 Highway 153
  • 98 Los Potros 9408 Apison Pike
  • 98 Guacamole 5600 Brainerd Road
  • 98 Kabobsters 1408 Gunbarrel Road
  • 98 Jimmy John's 330 Frazier Avenue
  • 98 Juice Bar 502 N. Market Street
  • 98 Mikado Thai Esan 7005 Lee Highway
  • 98 Hibachi Express & Juice Bar 4511 Highway 58
  • 98 Taziki's 432 Market Street
  • 99 Jason's Deli 2115 Gunbarrel Road
  • 99 Sonic Drive-In 7420 East Brainerd Road
  • 99 Panda Express 615 McCallie Avenue
  • 99 Mexi Wings 6925 Shallowford Road
  • 99 Dixie BBQ 1530 Boy Scout Road
  • 100 Eatz 1301 Riverfront Parkway
  • 100 BBQ Andy's 106 Karen Drive

Hamilton County school cafeterias

  • 97 Eastlake Elementary 3600 13th Avenue
  • 98 CSAS 865 E. 3rd Street
  • 98 Central High School 5728 Highway 58
  • 99 Hunter Middle School 5973 Hunter Road
  • 99 Soddy Daisy Junior High 200 Turner Road
  • 100 Soddy Elementary School 260 School Street
  • 100 Ooltewah Elementary 8890 Snowy Owl Road

Hamilton County school facilities

  • 90 Soddy Daisy Junior High 200 Turner Road
  • 92 Hunter Middle School 5973 Hunter Road
  • 93 Eastlake Elementary 3600 13th Avenue
  • 95 Wolftever Creek Elementary 5080 Ooltewah Ringgold Road
  • 95 Rivermont Elementary 3330 Hixson Pike
  • 97 Hamilton County High School 9050 Career Lane
  • 97 Orange Grove 615 Derby Street
  • 98 CSAS 865 E. 3rd Street
  • 99 Ooltewah Elementary 8890 Snowy Owl Road

Hotels

  • 98 Towne Place Suites 7010 McCutcheon Road
  • 99 Westin Hotel 801 Pine Street

Tattoos/Body Piercing

  • 100 Sunny Nails & Day Spa 5317 Brainerd Road
  • 100 American Ink 4617 Brainerd Road
  • 100 Black Hand Tattoo 3898 Dayton Blvd.

Catoosa County

  • 100 Heritage High School, 3960 Poplar Springs Rd, Ringgold
  • 100 Heritage Middle School, 4005 Poplar Springs Rd., Ringgold
  •  98 Jack’s Family Restaurants, 56 Lakeshore Dr., Ft. Oglethorpe
  • 91 Tres Amigos Mexican Restaurant, 4793 Battlefiel Pkwy, Ringgold
  • 100 Westside Elementary School, 72 Braves Ln, Rossville
  • 87 Subway, 2865 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe
  • 84 The Rosewood, 14 Fort Town Dr., Rossville
  • 88 Woodstation Elementary School, 3404 Colbert Hollow Rd., Ringgold
  • 100 Ringgold Middle School, 217 Tiger Trl, Ringgold

Dade County

  • 89 Café 106, 13025 N Main St., Trenton

Murray County

  • 87 Bass Lantern, 3045 Highway 76, Chatsworth

Walker County

  • 92 Phibbs Bar, 96 Fieldstone Village Dr., Rock Spring
  • 91 Triangle Park, 713 S Chattanooga St, LaFayette
  • 100 Chickamauga Elementary, 210 Crescent Ave, Chickamauga
  • 100 Gordon Lee Middle/ High School, 105 Lee Cir, Chickamauga

Whitfield County

  • 81 Dalton High School, 1500 Manley St, Dalton
  • 94 Teriyaki Bistro, 2113 E Walnut Ave, Dalton
  • 98 Sonic #938, 1369 W Walnut Ave, Dalton
  • 91 Cremo Drive-In, 125 E Morris St., Dalton
  • 94 Dalton/Whitfield Senior Center, 302 Cappes St., Dalton
  • 99 Domino’s Pizza, 3591 Chattanooga Rd, Tunnel Hill
  • 82 Las Margaritas Mexican Bar and Grill, 816 Walnut Square Blvd Ste 28B, Dalton
  • 91 Subway #67605, 2709 Chattanooga Rd, Rocky Face
  • 92 The Garden Grill and Bar, 879 College Dr, Dalton
  • 98 America’s Best Value Inn and Suites, 175 Waterfront Way, Dalton
