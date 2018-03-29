Clean dishes stored on dirty dishes and dirty floors fail one local eatery

This week, one local restaurant earned a failing score for restaurant inspectors this week for a variety of infractions. Several others were cited for various food handling problems, but 13 restaurants earned perfect scores.

Failing this week, the Waffle House at I-24 & US-11 rated a 67 for reasons including clean dishes that were stored on dirty dishes, a build-up of food debris on floors behind and under equipment, cleaning products that were stored too close to food, stored foods that were not labeled or kept at proper temperatures and employees using broom to remove water from a walk-in cooler without properly sanitizing.

At Tracks End, 3435 Amnicola Highway, inspectors gave them an 82 for food on the hot bar not at proper temperatures, a styrofoam container stored below counter over an open container, cleaning cloths were found badly soiled. Corrected to 97.

The Maple Street Biscuit Company at 2114 Gunbarrel Road rated a score of 85 for unlabeled chemical bottle stored in kitchen, potatoes were not being held properly/at the correct temperature and the person in charge not familiar with employee health policy.



At Sunshine House, 1010 Gadd Road, got a score of 85 for single use cups being stored on the floor, badly dented can of pineapple on a shelf and the inside of the refrigerator was dirty. Corrected to 95.

Other Hamilton County restaurants

87 Krystal 2304 E. 23rd Street

88 Juice Bar 502 N. Market Street

89 Crust Pizza 3211 S. Broad Street

91 The Ice Cream Show 105 Walnut Street

91 Waffle House 3805 Cummings Highway

92 Hardee's 2310 E. 23rd Street

92 Dorato Restaurant 801 Pine Street

93 Taziki's 432 Market Street

95 Rafael's 5032 Ooltewah Ringgold Road

95 Krystal 621 Signal Mountain Road

95 Bone's 7601 East Brainerd Road

96 Fortune House 1210 Taft Highway

96 IHOP 5814 Brainerd Road

97 Sitar Indian Restaurant 200 Market Street

97 Famous Daves 2122 Gunbarrel Road

97 Boathouse Grill 1011 Riverside Drive

97 Little Caesar's 5510 Highway 153

98 Los Potros 9408 Apison Pike

98 Guacamole 5600 Brainerd Road

98 Kabobsters 1408 Gunbarrel Road

98 Jimmy John's 330 Frazier Avenue

98 Juice Bar 502 N. Market Street

98 Mikado Thai Esan 7005 Lee Highway

98 Hibachi Express & Juice Bar 4511 Highway 58

98 Taziki's 432 Market Street

99 Jason's Deli 2115 Gunbarrel Road

99 Sonic Drive-In 7420 East Brainerd Road

99 Panda Express 615 McCallie Avenue

99 Mexi Wings 6925 Shallowford Road

99 Dixie BBQ 1530 Boy Scout Road

100 Eatz 1301 Riverfront Parkway

100 BBQ Andy's 106 Karen Drive

Hamilton County school cafeterias

97 Eastlake Elementary 3600 13th Avenue

98 CSAS 865 E. 3rd Street

98 Central High School 5728 Highway 58

99 Hunter Middle School 5973 Hunter Road

99 Soddy Daisy Junior High 200 Turner Road

100 Soddy Elementary School 260 School Street

100 Ooltewah Elementary 8890 Snowy Owl Road

Hamilton County school facilities

90 Soddy Daisy Junior High 200 Turner Road

92 Hunter Middle School 5973 Hunter Road

93 Eastlake Elementary 3600 13th Avenue

95 Wolftever Creek Elementary 5080 Ooltewah Ringgold Road

95 Rivermont Elementary 3330 Hixson Pike

97 Hamilton County High School 9050 Career Lane

97 Orange Grove 615 Derby Street

98 CSAS 865 E. 3rd Street

99 Ooltewah Elementary 8890 Snowy Owl Road

Hotels

98 Towne Place Suites 7010 McCutcheon Road

99 Westin Hotel 801 Pine Street

Tattoos/Body Piercing

100 Sunny Nails & Day Spa 5317 Brainerd Road

100 American Ink 4617 Brainerd Road

100 Black Hand Tattoo 3898 Dayton Blvd.

Catoosa County

100 Heritage High School, 3960 Poplar Springs Rd, Ringgold

100 Heritage Middle School, 4005 Poplar Springs Rd., Ringgold

98 Jack’s Family Restaurants, 56 Lakeshore Dr., Ft. Oglethorpe

91 Tres Amigos Mexican Restaurant, 4793 Battlefiel Pkwy, Ringgold

100 Westside Elementary School, 72 Braves Ln, Rossville

87 Subway, 2865 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe

84 The Rosewood, 14 Fort Town Dr., Rossville

88 Woodstation Elementary School, 3404 Colbert Hollow Rd., Ringgold

100 Ringgold Middle School, 217 Tiger Trl, Ringgold

Dade County

89 Café 106, 13025 N Main St., Trenton

Murray County

87 Bass Lantern, 3045 Highway 76, Chatsworth

Walker County

92 Phibbs Bar, 96 Fieldstone Village Dr., Rock Spring

91 Triangle Park, 713 S Chattanooga St, LaFayette

100 Chickamauga Elementary, 210 Crescent Ave, Chickamauga

100 Gordon Lee Middle/ High School, 105 Lee Cir, Chickamauga

Whitfield County