Mother admits to beating 2-year-old son to death after he wet th - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Mother admits to beating 2-year-old son to death after he wet the bed

By Associated Press
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Pine Ridge Reservation woman accused of beating her 2-year-old son to death after he wet his bed has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

The Rapid City Journal reports 30-year-old Katrina Shangreaux, of Porcupine, is to plead guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Kylen Shangreaux in July 2016. She says in court documents she’d been drinking alcohol and taking pain medication.

She could face life in prison. A sentencing date wasn’t immediately scheduled.

Shangreaux’s mother and the boy’s grandmother, Sonya Dubray, has pleaded not guilty to hindering the investigation.

The boy’s father is serving time in federal prison for abuse and neglect of a son with a different woman.

