UPDATE: Firefighter injured when roof caves in during fire

UPDATE: A kitchen fire Thursday morning resulting in 3 people being displaced and a Chattanooga firefighter being injured.

Firefighters responded to the home on Jesse Conner Road at 6:27am and spotted smoke coming from one end of the single-story home, according to Bruce Garner, spokesman for the Chattanooga Fire Department.

The firefighters went inside to fight the blaze and were able to contain the fire to the kitchen area and attic above.

But during that part of the firefighting operation, one firefighter was injured when part of the ceiling fell in on top of him. That firefighter was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

The cause of the fire is being ruled accidental from food being left unattended while cooking on the stove.

One of the residents told firefighters that he was cooking breakfast and left the kitchen. When he returned, the stove was on fire. He said he tried to put the fire out with a portable fire extinguisher, but was unsuccessful, so he got out and called 911.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross will provide assistance to the three residents displaced by the fire.

The Chattanooga Fire Department offers these safety tips:

Be on alert! If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don’t use the stove or stovetop.

Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling, boiling or broiling food.

If you are simmering, baking or roasting food, check it regularly, remain in the kitchen while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — away from your stovetop.

Wednesday evening, Chattanooga firefighters responded to a structure fire on Milne Street. That fire displaced one person and was also caused by food being left unattended on the stove.

