Firefighter hurt in morning house fire

A firefighter received minor injuries in an early morning house fire in Chattanooga.

The Chattanooga Fire Department was called to the 6900 Jesse Conner Road around 6:30 a.m.

Three people were inside the home at the time of the fire. Fire officials tell Channel 3 that food was left on the stove. One person tried to put out the flames before calling firefighters.

The home has damage to the back of it. A fire official confirms a firefighter was minorly hurt when the roof partially collapsed.