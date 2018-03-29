TBI investigating complaint by Lambert against Boyd - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TBI investigating complaint by Lambert against Boyd

Hamilton County Commissioner Tim Boyd (left) and East Ridge Mayor Brent Lambert. Hamilton County Commissioner Tim Boyd (left) and East Ridge Mayor Brent Lambert.

A complaint filed by the challenger in the District 8 Hamilton County Commission race has been turned over to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, according to the local district attorney's office.

Melydia Clewell, spokeswoman for Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston, said Brent Lambert filed a complaint with the DA's office against Tim Boyd. She said the DA's office forwarded the complaint to the TBI.

