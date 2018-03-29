Medical marijuana bill clears Tennessee legislative hurdle - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Medical marijuana bill clears Tennessee legislative hurdle

Posted: Updated:

NASHVILLE (AP) - A medical marijuana bill has cleared another panel despite opposition from law enforcement, state health officials and Republican Gov. Bill Haslam.

In a 9-2 vote Wednesday, a House committee advanced legislation by Republican Rep. Jeremy Faison to remove criminal penalties for possessing cannabis that can't be smoked for people with any of about a dozen medical conditions. They'd need a doctor's order.

Marijuana products still couldn't be legally obtained in-state.

To appease Republican Rep. Micah Van Huss's concerns, Faison amended the bill Wednesday to remove chronic pain and nausea as qualifying conditions.

Before other recent amendments, the bill initially established a medical marijuana program.

Republican House Speaker Beth Harwell has favored medical marijuana, but not recreational. She cast a tie-breaking vote to push the bill through another panel last month.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.