Medical marijuana bill clears Tennessee legislative hurdle

More than four dozen Athens Park Bloods gang members have been arrested in a racketeering sting.More
More than four dozen Athens Park Bloods gang members have been arrested in a racketeering sting.More
A firefighter received minor injuries in an early morning house fire in Chattanooga. The Chattanooga Fire Department was called to the 6900 Jesse Conner Road around 6:30 a.m.More
A firefighter received minor injuries in an early morning house fire in Chattanooga. The Chattanooga Fire Department was called to the 6900 Jesse Conner Road around 6:30 a.m.More
Chattanooga Police dispatch confirms a suspect is in custody after a search. An assault was called in around 2:15 a.m. Thursday morning near the Speedway on east 3rd street.More
Chattanooga Police dispatch confirms a suspect is in custody after a search. An assault was called in around 2:15 a.m. Thursday morning near the Speedway on east 3rd street.More
Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12, for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More
Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12, for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More
More than four dozen Athens Park Bloods gang members have been arrested in a racketeering sting.More
More than four dozen Athens Park Bloods gang members have been arrested in a racketeering sting.More
Police have taken multiple boxes out of the Tennessee Georgia Tire & Service Center on Rossville Boulevard Wednesday.More
Police have taken multiple boxes out of the Tennessee Georgia Tire & Service Center on Rossville Boulevard Wednesday.More
The Vol community is mourning the loss of a student this morning.More
The Vol community is mourning the loss of a student this morning.More
Michael Desean White was arrested and charged in o a 2016 murder case where 11-year-old Tatiyana Coates and 15-year-old Daveon Coates were both found shot to death.More
Michael Desean White was arrested and charged in o a 2016 murder case where 11-year-old Tatiyana Coates and 15-year-old Daveon Coates were both found shot to death.More
Chattanooga Police dispatch confirms a suspect is in custody after a search. An assault was called in around 2:15 a.m. Thursday morning near the Speedway on east 3rd street.More
Chattanooga Police dispatch confirms a suspect is in custody after a search. An assault was called in around 2:15 a.m. Thursday morning near the Speedway on east 3rd street.More
The Walker County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for two inmates who escaped.More
The Walker County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for two inmates who escaped.More
HCSO PIO Matt Lea says deputies were called to 12000 block of Eldridge Road for a report of a person shot at around 1:00 pm Tuesday.More
HCSO PIO Matt Lea says deputies were called to 12000 block of Eldridge Road for a report of a person shot at around 1:00 pm Tuesday.More
The thefts have been happening on and off since the beginning of the month. Neighbors say they're fed up, offering a $1,000 reward for the arrest of the person responsible.More
The thefts have been happening on and off since the beginning of the month. Neighbors say they're fed up, offering a $1,000 reward for the arrest of the person responsible.More
The research, published in the journal Scientific Reports, suggests that a network of dense connective tissues and fluid-filled compartments called the interstitium is a full-fledged organ — that is, a group of tissues with a unique structure performing a specialized task, like the heart or the liver.More
The research, published in the journal Scientific Reports, suggests that a network of dense connective tissues and fluid-filled compartments called the interstitium is a full-fledged organ — that is, a group of tissues with a unique structure performing a specialized task, like the heart or the liver.More