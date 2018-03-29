Warm, late day storms

Good Thursday. Ahead of a line of late afternoon storms we will have very warm weather. We are in the low 60s this morning, and will climb all the way to the low 70s with cloudy skies this afternoon. Late this afternoon the storms will start moving through. There is a slight chance of a few of them becoming severe. The biggest threats are from damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, but, again, the risk is very low. The Storm Prediction Center puts the tornado risk at 2% and the damaging wind threat at 5%. Here is the timing of the storms today.

3pm-5pm - moving over the Cumberland Plateau

5pm-7pm - moving through the Tennessee Valley

7pm-9pm - moving through the Blue Ridge Mtns.

The storms will taper off late tonight with lows dropping to the low 50s Friday morning. Good Friday will be nice but cloudy with a high of 67 and mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday grab a jacket in the morning as we start cool in the upper 30s and low 40s. The afternoon, however, will be stellar with mostly sunny skies and a high of 69.

Easter Sunday looks good. Sunrise is 7:35 eastern and it will be a bit cloudy and a little cool in the mid to upper 40s. The rest of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy with the high reaching a very comfy 67.

THURSDAY: