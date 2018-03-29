Fire in Polk County destroys cabin

A cabin in Reliance, TN, was destroyed by fire Thursday evening.

Polk County dispatch says the call came in around 9 of a structure fire with a propane tank off of Spring Creek Road.

West Polk County Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to the scene but their emergency vehicles were not able to make it up to the cabin due to the condition of the road.

State and U.S. Forestry were called for assistance. Using a backhoe the crews dug a line around the home and were able to keep the fire from spreading to the surrounding area and the propane tank from exploding.

The cause of the fire is unknown. No one was hurt.