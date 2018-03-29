Fire in Polk County destroys cabin - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fire in Polk County destroys cabin

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
POLK COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A cabin in Reliance, TN, was destroyed by fire Thursday evening.

Polk County dispatch says the call came in around 9 of a structure fire with a propane tank off of Spring Creek Road.

West Polk County Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to the scene but their emergency vehicles were not able to make it up to the cabin due to the condition of the road.

State and U.S. Forestry were called for assistance.  Using a backhoe the crews dug a line around the home and were able to keep the fire from spreading to the surrounding area and the propane tank from exploding.

The cause of the fire is unknown. No one was hurt.  

    

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.