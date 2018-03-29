UPDATE: Suspect in custody after assault near Speedway - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga Police say a suspect is in custody after an argument at a Speedway. 

The male victim told police he was trying to buy beer around 2 a.m. when a verbal argument started.

During that, the victim says Clarence Willey pulled out a box cutter.

Police say he chased the victim down 3rd Street near the Speedway.

The victim was cut under his eye. He is expected to be okay. 

Police say Willey ran when police arrived at the scene. 

After an hour-long search, police found Willey in a ditch around 3 a.m. at the 1000 block of Roanoke Avenue. He is now in custody at the Hamilton County Jail. 

