Suspect in custody after assault near Speedway - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Suspect in custody after assault near Speedway

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga Police dispatch confirms a suspect is in custody after a search.

An assault was called in around 2:15 a.m. Thursday morning near the Speedway on East 3rd street in downtown. Around 3 a.m. officers captured the suspect. 

Right now it is not known what the assault entails or the victim's injury. 

Stay with Channel 3 as we work to learn more about what happened. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.