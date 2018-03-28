Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violatio - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Ryan Edwards, a cast member on MTV's Teen Mom OG, was arrested for a probation violation this week.

Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12, for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edwards was arrested on Tuesday on a warrant for "petition to revoke."

He was booked at the Hamilton County jail and later released on bond.

