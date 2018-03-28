Milne Street house fire ruled accidental - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Milne Street house fire ruled accidental


Photo courtesy of the Chattanooga Fire Department. Photo courtesy of the Chattanooga Fire Department.
Chattanooga firefighters made quick work of a house fire Wednesday night on Milne Street.

It happened shortly after 8:00 p.m. in the 2100 block.

Fire department spokesman Bruce Garner says the fire started from food being left unattended on the stove.

Firefighters contained the fire to one room and extinguished it in just minutes.

No one was injured; however, the man who lives in the home was displaced.

The fire caused about $10,000 in damages and ruled accidental.

