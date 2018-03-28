Signal Mountain Police Chief gives homeowners tips for protecting their mail

The Signal Mountain Police Chief says as temperatures heat up, so does crime.

Chief Mike Williams says he's seeing an increase in theft from vehicles and mail. Chief Williams gives advice on protecting your mail by signing up for shipping service notifications.

Chief Mike Williams says nationally petty crimes increase during the warmer months. He expects more theft cases.

“People are out and more active; kids are out of school a lot going on sometimes they get bored,” said Chief Mike Williams, Signal Mountain Police Office.

Recently, Williams has seen a rise in vehicle thefts.

He is encouraging owners to lock their doors and not leave valuables in sight.

“Sometimes they will just get out on the street and walk every car on that street at 2:00-3:00 in the morning, and if it's unlocked, they'll get in it,” said Chief Williams.

Williams is also seeing more mail theft.

Williams says you should be aware of what is expected to be delivered to your house.

Williams says he's been using a new service from the United States Postal Service called Informed Delivery. This free service allows people to preview their daily mail.

“I get an email in the morning with the photocopy of all the mail you should have at home when you get there,” said Chief Williams.

He says you should not leave packages on the porch. Instead, change the time your package is delivered by FedEx, UPS, and USPS or pick it up from the store.

“If it's not there it can't be stolen you and you have a little bit of peace of mind while you're gone,” said Chief Williams.