Chattanooga's Ryan "Blue Chip" Martin left no doubt Tuesday night in Hollywood.



Martin dropped Louis Eduardo Florez in the fourth-round late Tuesday in Los Angeles, California.

With the win, Martin is now a perfect 21-0. The win also marked Martin's 12th professional knockout.

The 2011 Central High School graduate is ranked in the top 10 among lightweights in three of boxing's major sanctioning bodies.

Thank you everyone for tuning in last night! It was a great night for Team Blue Chip!! ????

Grab a shirt and use code: "bluechip" for 10% off your order ????

Chattanooga stand up!! ?? pic.twitter.com/BiToRJpyCG — Ryan D Martin (@BlueChipBoxer) March 28, 2018

Bluechip ? Dr. Sanchez pic.twitter.com/1rrYJePyHJ — Ryan D Martin (@BlueChipBoxer) March 28, 2018