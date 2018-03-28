Crime Stoppers: Two murders from 2017 remain unsolved

One call to Crime Stoppers could lead you to a cash reward. You may remember this week's case from January of 2017, especially if you happened to be in the neighborhood.

"People in the area know what happened," Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller said. "And if they'll call in and provide us with that information, I think {I} will be able to make an arrest in this case."

23-year-old Jumoke Johnson and 20-year-old Christopher Woodard were found dead. They had been shot while driving along East 12th Street.

"After they were shot, the driver was unable to control the vehicle and there was a crash that resulting after that," Sgt. Miller explained.

The aftermath provided dramatic video of one car on top of another. Investigators believe the shooter was in the vehicle with the victims.

"We are still trying to figure out the details and the exact motive for this crime," Miller said. "We absolutely, we believe that the person that's responsible, or the persons, have told other people about this."

That information could lead you to reward cash, and no one will ever know you helped.

"You're never asked to give your name," Sgt. Miller added. "We will only provide you with an ID number, and you'll use that through the entire process. When you call in, the call center answers, 24 hours a day. It's not recorded. They don't know who you are, and I'll never ask who you are."

Think back on this night. You would be surprised what you do not know that you know. A detail that seems insignificant could be a linchpin for investigators.

You do not have to know who killed Johnson and Woodard. All we need is information.

If you talked with officers that night, but have since remembered something else, call. Without your help, someone who is capable of murder, who has already committed two, could still be roaming the city.

"We are working with our community to make it safer," Miller said, "and that's one of the great things about the Crime Stoppers program: you call in and we're able to use that information in order to make an arrest in the case and they'll never know that you called."

If you know anything about this case or the events that led to that night in January of 2017, call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333

Up to $1,000 reward is on the table.