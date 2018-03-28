No students injured in Hamilton County school bus crash - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

No students injured in Hamilton County school bus crash

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A Hamilton County school bus has been involved in a minor crash Wednesday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 4:00 p.m. at E. 20th and S. Willow Streets.

School officials say bus 70 from CSAS was rear-ended by a vehicle.

No students were injured.

School officials say students will be about 30 minutes late getting home, because police must file a report on the crash.

Parents are asked not to pick their kids up from the scene.

