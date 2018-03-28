UPDATE: Part of I-59 southbound reopens after crash

UPDATE: The Dade County Sheriff's Office said I-59 southbound has reopened, using only the slow lane.

The interstate is not expected to be fully back open for several hours.

The sheriff's office asks that you avoid the are if possible.

PREVIOUS STORY: A crash on I-59 in Dade County has shut down the southbound side of the interstate.

The northbound side is open, but traffic is slow-moving, according to the Dade County Sheriff's Office.

Life Force recently left the scene.

We will keep you updated on this developing story.