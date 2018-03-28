UPDATE: All lanes of I-59 in Dade County reopen after crash - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: All lanes of I-59 in Dade County reopen after crash

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Updated By Ken Nicholson
Photo Credit: Brian Starnes Photo Credit: Brian Starnes
DADE COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

UPDATE: The Dade County Sheriff's says all lanes of I-59 have reopened Wednesday evening.

Earlier Wednesday, all lanes of the interstate were closed due to a dump truck crash.

The sheriff's office says Life Force flew at least one person from the scene to a hospital.

The condition of those involved has not been released.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: The Dade County Sheriff's Office said I-59 southbound has reopened, using only the slow lane.  

The interstate is not expected to be fully back open for several hours.

The sheriff's office asks that you avoid the are if possible.

PREVIOUS STORY: A crash on I-59 in Dade County has shut down the southbound side of the interstate.

The northbound side is open, but traffic is slow-moving, according to the Dade County Sheriff's Office.

Life Force recently left the scene.

We will keep you updated on this developing story.

